DeskTime is a timetracking app from Latvia, with a ton of feature for managing time for many customers and offer apps for all major platform.

Desktime offers some integrations with other services but a bit less than what you are used to from the competition. On the other hand, the integrations are not browser add-ons but real integrations that use the interfaces of the services. For example, it is possible to search for trello issues directly in the Desktime application instead of having to find the issue in trello to track time there.

Desktime also has some features to track productivity and find out what is the reason for unproductivity.

Hosting