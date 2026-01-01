Dailymotion is a video platform that lets people watch, upload, and share video content across categories such as news, sports, entertainment, and music. Users can browse curated collections put together by media partners and publishers alongside videos uploaded by individual creators. The service is available through a web browser, mobile apps for iOS and Android, and smart TV apps. Dailymotion works primarily with established media companies, broadcasters, and brands who distribute their content through the platform, while also supporting individual creators who upload their own videos. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Paris, France, and it has been part of Canal+ since Canal+ separated from Vivendi in December 2024.

Publishers and creators can access additional tools through Dailymotion Pro, which adds content management, an audience analytics dashboard, and advertising options such as pre-roll and mid-roll ads. Registered viewers can follow channels, like and share videos, and build personalized feeds, while an optional ad-free subscription is available on the mobile apps outside the United States.

Pricing

Dailymotion is free to use for viewers, with advertising supporting the service. An optional ad-free subscription called Dailymotion Pass is available through the mobile apps in most countries outside the United States. Publishers and businesses that want advanced video hosting, management, and monetization tools work with the separate Dailymotion Pro offering, where pricing depends on usage and is arranged directly with the sales team.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting