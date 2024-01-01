APPUiO is a managed OpenShift service from Switzerland. OpenShift is an open-source container orchestration system from Red Hat based on Kubernetes. As a user, you can choose between different cloud providers. Currently, they offer the cluster to be hosted on cloudscale and Exoscale.

The price of APPUiO depends on the cloud provider that you choose. They offer a simple-to-use calculation tool that helps to estimate the cost.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

