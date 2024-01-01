APPUiO logo

APPUiO is a managed OpenShift service from Switzerland. OpenShift is an open-source container orchestration system from Red Hat based on Kubernetes. As a user, you can choose between different cloud providers. Currently, they offer the cluster to be hosted on cloudscale and Exoscale.

Pricing

The price of APPUiO depends on the cloud provider that you choose. They offer a simple-to-use calculation tool that helps to estimate the cost.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
portal.appuio.cloud Core Service Web Report
id.vshn.net Authentication Web Report
www.appuio.ch Representation Web Report
