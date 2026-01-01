NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.
European alternatives to ZeroTier
ZeroTier creates software-defined virtual networks between devices across local, cloud, and edge infrastructure. It uses cryptographic device identities, end-to-end encryption, centrally defined policy, and direct peer-to-peer connections when possible, with relay paths available when network conditions prevent direct connectivity.
This pages lists European ZeroTier alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.
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