European alternatives to Tailscale

Tailscale is a managed mesh VPN service that coordinates encrypted WireGuard-based connections between devices, servers, containers, and private networks. It favors direct peer-to-peer paths, uses encrypted relays when direct connectivity is unavailable, and provides identity-based access policies, DNS, subnet routing, and exit nodes.

This pages lists European Tailscale alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).