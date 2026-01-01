NetBird creates encrypted private overlay networks between devices, servers, containers, and private subnets. Its agents use WireGuard-based tunnels and attempt direct peer-to-peer connections, with an encrypted relay available when direct connectivity is not possible. Administrators can manage peers, groups, network routes, DNS, and access policies through a central control plane. NetBird is available as a managed cloud service and as self-hosted software.
European alternatives to Tailscale
Tailscale is a managed mesh VPN service that coordinates encrypted WireGuard-based connections between devices, servers, containers, and private networks. It favors direct peer-to-peer paths, uses encrypted relays when direct connectivity is unavailable, and provides identity-based access policies, DNS, subnet routing, and exit nodes.
This pages lists European Tailscale alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Enclave creates encrypted private overlay connections between computers, servers, containers, cloud workloads, and private subnets. Its agents establish direct peer-to-peer data paths where possible and use end-to-end encrypted relays when network conditions require them. A cloud management service coordinates device enrolment, peer discovery, DNS, and policy-based access, while gateways can connect resources that cannot run the agent. Enclave is aimed at organizations and managed service providers that need remote, site-to-site, hybrid-cloud, and multi-tenant private connectivity.
Any suggestions?
Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.Sign Up