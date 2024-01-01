Timeular
Timular is a time tracking app from Austria with many integrations. As an extension to the time tracking app, Timular also sells a physical device that switches between tasks by flipping it over.
Pricing
Timular offers two paid plans Basic and Pro. The plans start at 5€ per month.
The Timular Tracker costs 69€ once.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.timeular.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|timeular.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report