Timeular logo

Timeular

Austria EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Timeular

Timular is a time tracking app from Austria with many integrations. As an extension to the time tracking app, Timular also sells a physical device that switches between tasks by flipping it over.

Pricing

Timular offers two paid plans Basic and Pro. The plans start at 5€ per month.

The Timular Tracker costs 69€ once.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.timeular.com Core Service Web Report
timeular.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Time tracking apps
Toggl Track logo

Toggl Track
Estonia EU Free plan
Website

Toggl Track is a time tracker from Estonia with a great set of features and integrations. Apps are offered for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. For some integrations, browser addons for Firefox and Chrome are also offered, which can be used to start the time tracking with the relevant info from the web app. Other integrations are native, which means that they do not require a browser add-on.

Read more
Timely logo

Timely
Norway EEA
Website

Timely is a time tracking app from Norway with a focus on automatic tracking. The app tracks the user's activities on the computer and allows them to assign these activities to tasks. The recorded activities are not visible to the employer.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner