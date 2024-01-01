Padloc logo

Padloc is a open source password manager from Germany. They offer apps for Android, iOS and all major desktop operating systems and browser add-ons for Chrome and Firefox. Padloc offers special business plans with features designed for teams.

Pricing

Padloc offers a free plan with unlimited vault items and devices. The paid plan offers more security features and shared vaults.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.padloc.app Core Service Web Report
web.padloc.app Core Service Web Report
admin.web.padloc.app Management of Core Service Web Report
padloc.app Representation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
