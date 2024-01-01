Padloc
Padloc is a open source password manager from Germany. They offer apps for Android, iOS and all major desktop operating systems and browser add-ons for Chrome and Firefox. Padloc offers special business plans with features designed for teams.
Pricing
Padloc offers a free plan with unlimited vault items and devices. The paid plan offers more security features and shared vaults.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.padloc.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|web.padloc.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|admin.web.padloc.app
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|padloc.app
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report