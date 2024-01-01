jsDelivr
jsDelivr is a free CDN for open source code like JS or CSS. It only possible to use jsDelivr for open source code published on GitHub, npm, ect.
Pricing
jsDelivr is a free service with no bandwidth limit. It is funded by sponsors.
Bunny CDN is a CDN provider that offers image processing (f.e. scaling) and special services for video streaming. Edge Storage makes it possible to store object on edge which makes content delivery even faster.
KeyCDN is a CDN provider. It also offers image resizing.
