Internxt is a privacy and security focused file hosting service from Spain. They allow you to store and share documents end-to-end encrypted via AES256. Their service is available for most devices through either an app or their web app.

Pricing

Their prices are either paid annually or through a one-time payment. For example: a 2 TB configuration would cost EUR 35 annually or a one-time payment of EUR 499 for a lifetime.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Internxt is hosted on OVHcloud.