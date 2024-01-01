Internxt logo

Internxt is a privacy and security focused file hosting service from Spain. They allow you to store and share documents end-to-end encrypted via AES256. Their service is available for most devices through either an app or their web app.

Pricing

Their prices are either paid annually or through a one-time payment. For example: a 2 TB configuration would cost EUR 35 annually or a one-time payment of EUR 499 for a lifetime.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Internxt is hosted on OVHcloud.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
send.internxt.com Core Service Web Report
api.internxt.com Core Service Web Report
drive.internxt.com Core Service Web Report
blog.internxt.com Representation Web Report
internxt.com Representation Web Report
