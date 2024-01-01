Internxt
Internxt is a privacy and security focused file hosting service from Spain. They allow you to store and share documents end-to-end encrypted via AES256. Their service is available for most devices through either an app or their web app.
Pricing
Their prices are either paid annually or through a one-time payment. For example: a 2 TB configuration would cost EUR 35 annually or a one-time payment of EUR 499 for a lifetime.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Internxt is hosted on OVHcloud.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|send.internxt.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.internxt.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|drive.internxt.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|blog.internxt.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|internxt.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report