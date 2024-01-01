cryptee is an open-source file hosting service from Estonia. They offer encrypted video, photo, and document storage, a built-in editor for Markdown with LaTeX support, and the ability to link notes to other documents and files. cryptee is end-to-end encrypted via aes256 and offers ghost folders: folders that can only be seen and opened if you know their name, and they only require a unique username at signup.

Pricing

Their free plan is limited to 100 MB of storage. Their paid plans start at EUR 3 monthly for up to 10 GB of storage.

Hosting