Cozy Cloud is a file hosting service from France, which allows you to store and access your documents, photos, etc. from any device, either through the browser or their mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms. In addition to storage, users have access to a multitude of applications to automatically manage and organize their data.

Pricing

Cozy Cloud offers a free plan for 5 GB storage, if that isn't sufficient, for €2.99 monthly you get 50 GB and for €9.98 1000 GB storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting