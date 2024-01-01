Cozy logo

Cozy Cloud is a file hosting service from France, which allows you to store and access your documents, photos, etc. from any device, either through the browser or their mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms. In addition to storage, users have access to a multitude of applications to automatically manage and organize their data.

Pricing

Cozy Cloud offers a free plan for 5 GB storage, if that isn't sufficient, for €2.99 monthly you get 50 GB and for €9.98 1000 GB storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
test.mycozy.cloud Core Service Web Report
manager.cozycloud.cc Core Service Web Report
testeualternative-drive.mycozy.cloud Core Service Web Report
testeualternative-home.mycozy.cloud Core Service Web Report
apt.cozy.io Representation Web Report
cozy.io Representation Web Report
docs.cozy.io Documentation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
Other products in category File hosting services
pCloud logo

pCloud
Switzerland EFTA EU hosted
Website

pCloud is a file hosting service from Switzerland with good prices and with apps for many platforms. Apps are offered for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Additionally, browser add-ons are offered with which, for example, images can be quickly stored in pCloud's storage.

In the basic plan, the data is not encrypted on the client, but there is an extra that can be purchased to activate zero-knowledge encryption.

Read more
koofr logo

koofr
Slovenia EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Koofr is a file hosting service from Slovenia. They offer a web application and apps for iOS, Android and macOS.

Read more
See more

