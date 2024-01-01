Clockodo logo

Clockodo is a time-tracking service from Germany. They enable you and your employees to track your individual work time, and time worked on specific projects, even without an internet connection. Then different reports can be generated from the tracked data. Clockodo also includes a PTO and general absence leave approval system.

Their free plan includes time-tracking and project-time tracking. For more features, like absence management, paid plans (billed monthly per user) are available, starting at $5.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
my.clockodo.com Core Service Web Report
clockodo.com Representation Web
  • Robert Meyer trading as "Mittwald CM Service GmbH & Co. KG" (AS15817)
Report
