Bunny Fonts is a EU-based font service that is designed to be a direct drop-in replacement for Google Fonts. The service is offered for free by the content delivery network (CDN) provider Bunny. Simply swap "https://fonts.bunny.net/css" in place of "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css" on your website's source code to use Bunny Fonts instead of Google Fonts.

Pricing

The service is free of charge.

Hosting