Actalis SSL
Actalis, a certification authority from Italy, offers an ACME service to fully automate SSL/TLS certificate issuance and renewal. Its subscription plans — including the free plan — allow unlimited ACME certificates, making it ideal for hosting providers, web agencies, and enterprises.
Pricing
Actalis offers a subscription model designed to fit different needs, from personal projects to enterprise environments. All plans include unlimited ACME certificates.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|acme-api.actalis.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.actalis.com
|Management of Core Service
|Nameserver
|
|Report
|actalis.com
|Representation
|Nameserver
|
|Report