Actalis SSL

Italy EU
Actalis, a certification authority from Italy, offers an ACME service to fully automate SSL/TLS certificate issuance and renewal. Its subscription plans — including the free plan — allow unlimited ACME certificates, making it ideal for hosting providers, web agencies, and enterprises.

Pricing

Actalis offers a subscription model designed to fit different needs, from personal projects to enterprise environments. All plans include unlimited ACME certificates.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
acme-api.actalis.com Core Service Web Report
www.actalis.com Management of Core Service Nameserver Report
actalis.com Representation Nameserver Report

