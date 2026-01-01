European hypervisors

A hypervisor is a system-level virtualization software that enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to run directly on physical hardware. It serves as the foundation for efficient server and resource management in modern data centers and cloud environments. Hypervisors play a central role in the virtualization of IT infrastructures, offering a range of benefits, including increased flexibility, scalability, and security.

