European alternatives to VMware vSphere

Proxmox VE
Proxmox Virtual Environment (auch Proxmox VE) is a hypervisor from the Austria company Proxmox. Proxmox VE is open source and the company offers plans with support.
VMware vSphere is a virtualization platform developed by VMware, Inc., a US-based subsidiary of Broadcom. It allows centralized management of servers, storage, and networking through hardware virtualization and is widely used in enterprise and cloud environments.
This pages lists European VMware vSphere alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Vates is a French open-source hypervisor based on Xen.
