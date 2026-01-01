VMware vSphere logo

European alternatives to VMware vSphere

VMware vSphere is a virtualization platform developed by VMware, Inc., a US-based subsidiary of Broadcom. It allows centralized management of servers, storage, and networking through hardware virtualization and is widely used in enterprise and cloud environments.

This pages lists European VMware vSphere alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Proxmox VE logo

Proxmox VE
Austria EU Open source


Proxmox Virtual Environment (auch Proxmox VE) is a hypervisor from the Austria company Proxmox. Proxmox VE is open source and the company offers plans with support.



