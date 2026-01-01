/e/OS is an open-source mobile operating system based on Android, with a focus on privacy and user control. It is developed by the /e/foundation organization and is the default operating system for Murena smartphones, both of which are closely linked and share the same founder. Although /e/OS is based on Android, it is shipped without Google apps and services. Since many Android apps rely on Google Services in the background, /e/OS uses the open-source microG to emulate the Google API. This allows most Android apps to work seamlessly. /e/OS can be installed on over 200 Android smartphones from well-known manufacturers.
European alternatives to Android
Android is a widely used, open-source operating system for smartphones and tablets, but it is heavily dependent on Google’s proprietary services (e.g., Google Play Services). Some of the listed European alternatives are based on Android but offer their own services and customizations.
This pages lists European Android alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Sailfish OS
Sailfish OS is an open-source operating system for smartphones, built on Linux. Developed by the Finnish company Jolla, it includes a proprietary layer to run Android applications. It is used on Jolla’s own devices as well as on hardware from other vendors through community ports.
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