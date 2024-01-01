Tyme logo

Tyme is a time tracking app for Mac, iOS and watchOS from Germany. It is a native app with a great user inferface. It is possible to sync data between devices via iCloud Sync and to use as a team. They do not offer a web version, or a version for non-Apple products. Tyme offers features like time management in tasks, projects and categories, calendar sync, PDF reports, import from popular competitors and many more.

Pricing

Tyme costs 4,99€ per month (3,75€ billed yearly). This works for personal use and to use in a team.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.tyme-app.com Core Service Web
  • Host Europe GmbH (AS34011)
  • Host Europe GmbH (AS20773)
Report
www.tyme-app.com Representation Web
  • Host Europe GmbH (AS34011)
  • Host Europe GmbH (AS20773)
Report
