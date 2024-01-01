Memtime
Memtime is a time tracking app from Germany with a focus on automatic tracking. The app is available for Windows and macOS and tracks how much time you spend in each app. The data of the tracking stays offline on the computer.
Pricing
Memtime does not offer a free plan, and the plans start at €12/month/user.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.memtime.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.memtime.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report